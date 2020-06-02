City of Edmond moves to Phase III of state’s reopening plan

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is advancing to the Phase III of state’s reopening plan, officials announced on Monday.
As part of Phase III reopening, the following are in effect:
- Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following guidelines regarding social distancing.
- Summer camps can open.
- Businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at their work sites with proper social distancing measures and disinfecting practices.
- Limited visitation to hospitals can be reinstated.
- Visitation at nursing homes and long-term facilities remain prohibited.
- City-approved special events are suspended through June 30.
- Utility disconnections are suspended through June 30.
City officials say Edmond residents are encouraged to take extra measures to put a physical distance of six feet between yourself and other people, wash your hands regularly and to consider wearing a mask when in a public setting as recommended by the CDC to further reduce virus risk.