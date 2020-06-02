City of Edmond moves to Phase III of state’s reopening plan

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is advancing to the Phase III of state’s reopening plan, officials announced on Monday.

As part of Phase III reopening, the following are in effect:

Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following guidelines regarding social distancing.

Summer camps can open.

Businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at their work sites with proper social distancing measures and disinfecting practices.

Limited visitation to hospitals can be reinstated.

Visitation at nursing homes and long-term facilities remain prohibited.

City-approved special events are suspended through June 30.

Utility disconnections are suspended through June 30.

City officials say Edmond residents are encouraged to take extra measures to put a physical distance of six feet between yourself and other people, wash your hands regularly and to consider wearing a mask when in a public setting as recommended by the CDC to further reduce virus risk.