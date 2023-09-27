EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — After voting to move away from EMSA in April, Edmond city leaders announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they are currently transitioning from EMSA to American Medical Response (AMR) for their emergency medical ground transport service.

City of Edmond announces ongoing transition from EMSA to AMR. Image from City of Edmond ‘X’ account.

City leaders are urging residents to sign up for AMR’s membership program between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, which covers the cost of an ambulance ride for a $3 monthly charge on subscriber utility bills.

Residents can contact the city to register for the program. The city says those who are already enrolled in EMSACare will be moved over to the AMR program once the new contract begins.

The City of Edmond’s target transition date for AMR services is Dec. 1, 2023. Until then, EMSA will continue to respond to medical emergencies in the area.

For more information on the transition process and the impact it will have on Edmond residents, visit https://edmondok.gov/AMR.