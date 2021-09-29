City of Edmond now Oklahoma Film Friendly Community certified

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Film + Music Office says the City of Edmond has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the office’s community program.

“The City of Edmond is honored to be recognized as an Oklahoma Film Friendly Community,” said City Manager Larry Stevens. “In recent years, we have seen the great benefit of working closely with movie productions in our city and want to ensure that everyone in the future knows that Edmond is ‘A Great Place to Film’.”

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) first implemented its Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program in 2010 by hosting statewide workshops to educate and assist communities with readying themselves for incoming film and television productions.

“We’re thrilled to announce the City of Edmond as the latest community to achieve ‘film friendly’ certification through the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “We appreciate the city’s long-standing support of the film and television industry in their community and look forward to the future of production in this area.”

According to OF+MO, the City of Edmond has welcomed many recent film productions, including “Dotty and Soul”, “A Country Romance”, “Deadly Misconduct”, “Family Camp” and the upcoming Lionsgate theatrical

release “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.”