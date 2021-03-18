City of Edmond surveying residents about possible first nature park

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is looking to possibly have its first nature park, but not without the input of its citizens.

After a year of being cooped up indoors, Edmond is looking at options for residents to explore the great outdoors.

“There’s been demand in our community and I foresee there will be in the near future,” said Casey Moore, with the City of Edmond.

Moore says as the city continues to grow, people are looking to escape the traffic and the noise.

Despite it having Lake Arcadia and several parks, it doesn’t have an actual nature park.

“A nature park typically doesn’t have a lot of development within it, doesn’t have big toys or playground equipment,” said Moore. “That doesn’t mean that it can’t have that but typically just have a lot of natural space, primitive trails, a lot of wildlife, those sorts of things.”

The effort to look into getting the city its first nature park is being led by citizens and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Right now, they don’t know where it would be or what it would entail, but they’re hoping a new survey will lead them to those answers.

“What they’re looking to do is find out what the interest is out there, who the users might be and then in the future, kind of looking at what program might look like,” said Moore.

The survey is open until April 11th.

So far, more than 750 people have participated.

If you’d like to participate in the survey, click here.