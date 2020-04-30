City of El Reno announces layoffs, furloughs amid economic downturn

El Reno water tower

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans struggle to make ends meet, officials with the City of El Reno say they are feeling the effects of the economic downturn as well.

On Thursday, city officials announced that they had to lay off several employees.

“Due to the economic downturn and the sales tax decrease caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of El Reno has laid off nineteen employees (17 full-time and 2 part-time) and eliminated four part-time positions,” a release by the city read.

Also, all non-union city employees will be furloughed one day in every two-week pay period.

At this point, city leaders say they are working with the police and fire bargaining units to determine the impact of budget cuts on emergency personnel.

As sales tax started to decline, city officials say they took measures to reduce costs like closing the city swimming pool for the summer, reducing overtime hours , and initiating a hiring freeze.

“This decision was made with much consideration. The City is thankful for the hard work and dedication of these employees. Each laid off employee was offered a severence package that included health insurance for two months after their last day. All laid off employees are on a call-back list and will have the right to that position if it opens back up in the next six months,” a release from the city read.

