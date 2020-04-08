City of El Reno issues shelter-in-place order

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community say they are taking additional actions to try and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, El Reno Mayor Matthew White issued a proclamation to declare a shelter-in-place order in El Reno.

“I know [these are] turbulent times and we want to let you know that we’re trying to meet the needs of every citizen. We care about everybody in town, I do, the council does, the staff does. We all want to make sure that we’re doing the right thing,” Mayor White said.

Under the order, White says that residents should not leave their home unless they work at an essential job, or are going to the grocery store, pharmacy, gas station, or the doctor. The lake and trails will be open so people can enjoy the outdoors.

White says that he is closing the golf course to everyone but El Reno residents, and all playground equipment is closed.

He says residents are encouraged to use delivery or curbside services whenever available. Also, residents are encouraged to shop alone when they do have to leave the house.

“I know that people are nervous in one way and then people want to have a little bit of freedom on the other, so we feel like we came up with a good plan to help curve where we’re at right now and keep the numbers down in El Reno,” he said.

Officials say El Reno residents do not have a curfew and will not need a note to leave their homes.

The shelter-in-place order will take effect immediately and will stay in place until April 30.

In a video message, White also said that residents will be required to wear a mask when going out in public.

For more information, read the city’s proclamation here.