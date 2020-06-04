City of El Reno planning town hall meeting with city leadership, police department

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of El Reno is planning to hold a town hall meeting with city leadership, the police department, and residents, to gain knowledge and strengthen the relationship with the community.

“The City of El Reno is blessed to have a diverse community, and it is the responsibility of law enforcement to serve and protect all residents and visitors of this community,” said city officials. “Protecting and serving our citizens can only be accomplished through mutual respect, understanding, and consideration for each other as human beings.”

According to the city, leaders within the city and police department administration are working together to gain insight from the community to foster and continue to work together so every resident of the community will feel safe to live and work in El Reno.

A date and time for the town hall meeting will be available in the coming days.