City of El Reno to slowly begin reopening

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – After instituting several social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, the City of El Reno has announced its plan to slowly reopen.

On May 1, the City of El Reno will allow the following areas to reopen with social distancing and sanitizing protocols:

Restaurant dining areas

Gyms

Places of worship

Golf course

Movie theater

Denny-Crump Rodeo Facility for individual use

Retail businesses

Hair salons (by appointment only)

Barbershops (by appointment only)

Spas (by appointment only)

Nail salons (by appointment only)

Pet groomers (by appointment only)

Tattoo parlors (by appointment only).

On May 4, City Hall will open to the public.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to support these businesses. We’ve got to be safe still, we have to be precautious. This thing’s not over, we don’t want it to flare back up so we’ve gotta take these precautions to do that. But we also want to support these businesses and get people back to work,” said El Reno Mayor Matt White.

On May 15, the following areas can open with social distancing and sanitizing protocols:

Bowling alley

Pavilion, community center, RV clubhouse rentals

Public restrooms throughout parks

Little league and organized sports

Playground equipment

Library

Bars and clubs.

On June 1, summer camps can reopen.

However, officials say that senior care facilities and the city swimming pool will remain closed.