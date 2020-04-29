Live Now
City of El Reno to slowly begin reopening

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – After instituting several social distancing and shelter-in-place orders, the City of El Reno has announced its plan to slowly reopen.

On May 1, the City of El Reno will allow the following areas to reopen with social distancing and sanitizing protocols:

  • Restaurant dining areas
  • Gyms
  • Places of worship
  • Golf course
  • Movie theater
  • Denny-Crump Rodeo Facility for individual use
  • Retail businesses
  • Hair salons (by appointment only)
  • Barbershops (by appointment only)
  • Spas (by appointment only)
  • Nail salons (by appointment only)
  • Pet groomers (by appointment only)
  • Tattoo parlors (by appointment only).

On May 4, City Hall will open to the public.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to support these businesses. We’ve got to be safe still, we have to be precautious. This thing’s not over, we don’t want it to flare back up so we’ve gotta take these precautions to do that. But we also want to support these businesses and get people back to work,” said El Reno Mayor Matt White.

On May 15, the following areas can open with social distancing and sanitizing protocols:

  • Bowling alley
  • Pavilion, community center, RV clubhouse rentals
  • Public restrooms throughout parks
  • Little league and organized sports
  • Playground equipment
  • Library
  • Bars and clubs.

On June 1, summer camps can reopen.

However, officials say that senior care facilities and the city swimming pool will remain closed.

