FAIRVIEW, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community are being urged to pay attention to their drinking water.

The City of Fairview has announced that high levels of nitrate have been detected in the water.

Officials say a water sample collected on February 24 contained a nitrate level of 11 mg/L, which is above the maximum contaminant level of 10 mg/L.

“Nitrate in drinking water above the MCL is a serious health concern for infants less than six months old,” the City of Fairview posted. “DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of six months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome.”

Officials say water, juice, and formula for children under six months should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrate should be used instead.

City leaders say you should not boil the water, since that will not lower the nitrate level. Instead, excessive boiling can actually make the nitrate more concentrated.

Adults and children older than six months can still drink the water as normal.

The city says it plans to blend wells to bring down the nitrate level.