City of Guthrie authorizes shelter-in-place, face masks mandatory in public

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Guthrie has issued a stay at home order until May 5 and mandates cloth masks be worn by everyone who must go in public within city limits to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“Within the city limits of the City of Guthrie all individuals shall wear a cloth face covering when making a public outing for Essential Activities and/or Essential Work. 1. Do NOT buy medical masks. They’re needed on the front lines of the COVID-19

Pandemic. 2. Cloth face coverings aren’t primarily to protect you. They’re primarily to protect you from accidentally infecting others. They keep germs closer to your body, instead of going onto a surface that someone else touches later — even if that person is wearing a mask. 3. Many infected people take a long time to develop symptoms, or never do. If they wear cloth face coverings for outings, it’ll slow down COVID-19. 4. If everyone does this, it will work.” Guthrie City Council minutes

Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health stress that if you are planning to wear a mask, choose something other than a common surgical facemask.

Experts say common surgical facemasks are not designed to block viral particles. The masks also do not create a seal around your nose and mouth. Therefore, they are not effective for keeping germs out.

However, they are an effective way to reduce the spread of viral particles if you are sick.

Lawton is imposing some of the strictest rules in the state for individuals and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the city say it’s because these methods appear to be working in other parts of the country.

Several of the rules go into effect Monday night at 11 p.m., including the new imposed curfew.

There are now more rules as to which stores can be open, and what items stores like Walmart or Target are allowed to sell versus what can only be sold curbside.

All of the rules can be found on Lawton’s government website.