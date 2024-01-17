KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Konawa has announced due to water issues the pump from the treatment plant to the town water will be shut off.

City Manager Jeremy Kemper says he is taking this step to allow the city time to fill tanks and to get the system fully functional.

The Seminole Nation as well as Seminole County Emergency Management, have been contacted and expect a pallet of bottled water to be delivered.

That will provide drinking water for residents at City Hall.

For the time being City officials confirm, water is limited 1 case per household.

City Hall will be open to residents until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.