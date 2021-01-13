City of Moore close to completing ice storm debris cleanup

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Moore is on the verge of completely clearing out debris caused by the historic late-October ice storm.

The city’s final day for picking up curbside debris will be Friday, Jan. 22, according to a City of Moore news release.

Moore residents whose debris is not picked up by Jan. 22 are advised to call (405) 793-5070 to schedule a pickup date.

Residents who prefer to haul their debris to a city site may do so, but only at the drop-off site located just north of Northeast 12th Street on Bryant Avenue before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

Go to www.cityofmoore.com for more information.