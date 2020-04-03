City of Moore issues ‘shelter-in-place’ order

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Moore are telling residents to stay at home after a ‘shelter-in-place’ order was announced on Friday morning.

Moore Mayor Glenn Lewis issued a ‘shelter-in-place’ order that goes into effect on Saturday, April 4 at 11:59 p.m.

It will remain in effect until April 29.

Under the order, residents are required to stay at home unless they need to go out for essential needs.

“This differs from the previous ‘safer at home’ order because it applies to all residents and not just the residents considered to be part of the ‘vulnerable population.’” Lewis said. “I issued the first proclamation on March 16th. We are two weeks into this and based on the Governor’s order we have the rest of April to go. I understand that this is a huge imposition on lifestyles, but this impacts all of us and we all must do our part.”

City leaders say residents should continue to practice social distancing and be six feet apart.

“The data show that this is working” City Manager Brooks Mitchell said. “When you have to go out to an essential businesses please go by yourself if possible. The fewer people that can leave the house to take care of purchasing necessities the better.”

Businesses are also asked to implement actions to keep people six feet apart at all times.

“Remember, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited”, Lewis said. “If you must leave your home, social distancing is absolutely essential. The City of Moore has overcome many challenges. Let’s all do our part and overcome this one too.”