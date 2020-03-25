City of Moore releases emergency proclamation defining ‘essential businesses’

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Moore are providing additional details about an emergency proclamation affecting businesses in the city.

On Wednesday, the City of Moore released its emergency proclamation regarding the spread of the novel coronavirus.

So far, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Health say 164 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and five patients have died from the virus.

In Cleveland County, there are 27 known cases of the illness.

As a result, Mayor Glenn Lewis has declared a state of emergency for Moore. The state of emergency will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 15 unless it is modified before that time.

The proclamation reiterates that non-essential businesses will be closed until further notice.

It lists essential businesses as:

Grocery stores, farmers markets, pet food and supply stores, food banks, convenience stores, and liquor stores

Gas stations including auto repair facilities

Banks and other financial institutions

Medical facilities and health care operations including home health workers, veterinarians, and doctor’s offices.

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers

Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries

Essential infrastructure including construction of housing, industrial and commercial projects currently underway, necessary associated professional services, and utilities

Food and beverage providers offering curbside pick-up, delivery, take out or drive-thru service for consumption off-premises

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians. Other service providers that will be providing necessary services to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses.

Educational institutions for the purpose of facilitating distance learning

Mail delivery facilities

Childcare facilities providing services that enable essential employees to go to work.

Essential government activities will remain operational like sanitation, fire protection, police protection, emergency management, animal control, and other essential services determined by the city manager.

All residents that are considered to be part of a ‘vulnerable population,’ including adults over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions, are told to stay at home and only go out in public for the essentials.

Essential activities vulnerable residents may participate in include:

Errands to maintain health and safety

Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family, pets or household members like food and supplies.

Engaging in outdoor activity like walking, hiking, or running as long as they stay six feet apart.

Caring for a family member in another household, elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons.

Donating blood at authorized facilities.

At this point, gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited.