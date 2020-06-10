City of Norman adopts new design for official flag

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Norman say residents will soon notice a change to the city’s flag.

For years, a group of citizens in Norman has been fighting to replace the current city flag with a new design.

Recently, the Norman Flag Project asked artists and citizens to come up with creative designs that could replace the current city flag at local buildings.

Organizers say they received 115 designs by 58 different designers. The designs were then judged by a group of Norman residents to narrow the field down to five finalists.

The public was then asked to vote for their favorite design from the five finalists. Officials say each of the more than 2,300 participants was asked to score each design on a scale from 1 to 10.

The flag with the highest average score was presented to the Norman City Council.

Organizers say the winning designer was given a $500 prize, sponsored by the Norman Board of Realtors.

Earlier this week, the Norman City Council voted to replace the current city flag with the new design.

New Norman flag design

“It has been an honor to lead the project to redesign Norman’s flag. When I took this project on I set out to apply a system that eliminated as much of my personal preferences and generate a flag that could truly be for the citizens of Norman without any one person (myself included) driving it through. I feel like we’ve accomplished our goals to bring Norman an exciting new flag. I would like to thank everyone involved and look forward to seeing what kind of significance and use our new flag can take on,” said Gabriel Bird, DDS, Norman Flag Re-design project chair.

Organizers say project is privately funded so taxpayers will not be responsible for covering the cost of replacing the current flags.

City leaders say the current flag design will still be the City of Norman government seal and will continue to be on city vehicles, street signs, and letterheads.

“I am excited that the old flag will continue to serve as the city seal and remain part of our landscape. I have long appreciated the work of the original flag project in 1995 and admire those involved. I hope to carry on their legacy of citizen driven civic involvement,” said Bird.

The new flag design is copyright free and open for anyone to use.

Organizers say the eight points of the compass rose represent Norman’s eight wards contained in an O for Oklahoma. They say the eight points represent core principles, seven of which were represented in the outgoing flag.

Optimism

Industry

Energy

Education

Agriculture

Arts and entertainment

Native Culture

Inclusivity.