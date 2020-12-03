City of Norman allocates $1 million in CARES Act funds for small business and nonprofit relief

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city leaders will use $1 million in CARES Act funds to establish a Small Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant.

City Council members voted unanimously to allocate $1 million of the city’s CARES Act reimbursement funds for the grant program, according to a City of Norman news release.

The grant is designed to assist local small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grants up to $10,000 will be awarded to eligible entities through the program.

“Our small businesses and non-profits make Norman the unique community that residents and visitors alike enjoy. This past year we’ve asked so much of our small businesses and non-profits in order to keep our residents safe during these difficult times. I’m excited that we have the opportunity to offer them support as we continue our battle against COVID-19,” said Mayor Breea Clark.

For-profit businesses and nonprofit organization with 35 employees or less that are locally owned or managed and located within Norman city limits can apply for the grant. Further qualifications are outlined in the grant application.

“Grants recipients will be selected through a blind ranking system based on information provided in the application. Additional supporting documentation may be requested before awards are distributed,” the news release states.

Applicants can submit their application in person from 8 a.m. Dec. 4 through 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the City Manager’s Office, 201 W. Gray St., or by mail to the same address. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Dec. 28 at the latest.

The application can be downloaded at www.NormanOK.gov or picked up in the City Clerk’s office at 201 West Gray.

Please call (405) 366-5257 or email sara.kaplan@normanok.gov if you have questions.

