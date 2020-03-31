City of Norman begins issuing citations for noncompliance to stay-at-home order

“I thought it was allergies at first,” Norman woman tests positive for COVID-19, Mayor enforces more restrictions on businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Mayor Breea Clark has announced that the Norman Police Department will begin to issue citations to noncompliant, nonessential businesses who are staying open despite the stay-at-home order.

On March 24, Mayor Clark issued a stay-at-home order for residents and closed all non-essential businesses in accordance with Gov. Stitt’s order.

Residents are being told to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving their homes for essential acts like going to the grocery store.

“We do not have the luxury to wait for these things to get worse,” Mayor Clark said, adding that the order will be in effect for 21 days.

On Monday, Mayor Clark expanded the order to close sports related properties and announced new rules for EMBARK city buses, including new route times and passenger limits.

She also announced that the police department is educating and citing nonessential businesses who are continuing operations. The fire marshal is working with essential businesses to ensure social distancing protocols.

The ‘stay-at-home’ order is in effect from midnight on Wednesday, March 25 through midnight on Tuesday, April 14.