City of Norman begins Phase 2 of reopening

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state is preparing to enter Phase 3 of reopening, one metro city entered Phase 2 on Friday.

“It was pretty spaced out. The chairs were spaced out enough that I didn’t feel like I was crowded by anybody,” said Norman resident Kelly Feille.

Norman residents are taking their first dip in the pool of the season. Norman’s Phase 2 plan allowed a handful of business to reopen on Friday- including community pools, bars at 50% capacity, gyms that weren’t already able to comply with social distancing requirements and summer camps.

“We’ve definitely been watching the progression of cities around us and the state and making decisions on what we believe is best for Norman,” said Annahlyse Meyer, City of Norman Chief Communications Officer.

But there a catch for the swimmers.

While it looks busy at the Westwood Family Aquatic Center, the city is only allowing visitors at half capacity. The facility hit that number at the start of the afternoon.

“We do ask that people wear masks when they’re not swimming. It’s strongly recommended,” said Josh Holman, Aquatic Supervisor at Westwood Family Aquatic. “Also putting in timed breaks where we have an hour to clean every three hours.”

On the other side of town, drinks are ready to flow at the Red Brick Bar. The owners were finally able to reopen, despite seeing bars that serve food open their doors weeks ago.

“I have three employees. Luckily all of them came back. But it was hard because no money was coming in because we don’t serve food here. Once we were closed, we were closed,” said Yvonne Dorman, owner of Red Brick Bar.

The time closed allowed the owners to do some cleaning and nearly double the space inside.

Regulars were already waiting to come back as soon as the open sign was turned on.

“I know what a hardship it’s been for them to be closed for 10 weeks. I just wanted to be back here as soon as I could,” said Lydia Bare, Red Brick Bar customer.

Westwood Aquatic says while at capacity, visitors are having to wait to enter until another person leaves.

Friday was only open to season pass holders but it will be open to the general public starting Saturday.