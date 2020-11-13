City of Norman begins storm debris removal

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Storm debris is being collected in Norman.

Norman city officials announced Thursday that the first pass for picking up storm debris began on Monday.

Debris pick-up will be done in two passes. The first pass is scheduled to end Dec. 6 and the second pass will begin on Dec. 7, according to a City of Norman news release.

Crews are at first focusing on clearing debris from the hardest hit areas in Wards 2 and 4. The cleanup effort will expand to Wards 1, 3, 5, 6 and 8 next week.

“Residents will be notified of pick up at their residence via a door hanger placed at their home one day in advance of debris removal,” the news release states.

Here is the ward map for the city:

City of Norman ward map. Ward 4 is the orange area.

You can get a better look at the ward map at https://www.normanok.gov/your-government/city-council/interactive-ward-map.

Norman residents can drop off storm debris from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 at Griffin Park, 1001 E. Robinson St.

“Proof of residence is required and commercial debris will not be accepted,” the news release states.

City officials ask that residents relying on curbside pickup keep the following in mind:

Only debris placed on the public right-of-way will be eligible for collection. Do not place debris in alleys for collection.

Do not place debris near mail boxes, poly carts, water meter vaults, gas meters, fire hydrants or any other above-ground utility.

Residents should make every effort to place debris along the public street rights-of-way. This should include vegetative and debris only. This material should be cut in approximately 8- foot to 12-foot lengths and stacked in piles along the right-of-way or within five feet of the curb or edge of roadway. Do not bag these items.

Weekly household garbage and yard waste collection will continue its normal schedule. Limbs no larger than 2 inches in diameter, bundled in 4 foot lengths will be picked up by the City Sanitation Division. Please place the bags of yard waste along the curb as usual, but keep separate from the storm debris.

A complete list of removal requirements are provided on the city’s website.

