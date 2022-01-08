City of Norman cancels Interfaith Breakfast on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in light of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases; volunteer park cleanup still scheduled

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Annual City of Norman Interfaith Breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been canceled as a precaution against the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, but the Day of Service volunteer park cleanup is still scheduled.

The event was to be held at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., as part of Norman’s Day of Service.

It is now canceled out of concern for the health and safety of community members.

“The Interfaith Breakfast is very special to our community and means a lot to me,” said City of Norman Mayor Breea Clark. “However, it is out of an abundance of caution due to the rise of COVID cases and our commitment to the safety of the community that we must take this action. We appreciate the understanding of our citizens and supporting agencies.”

However, volunteer cleanup efforts at outdoor parks are still scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17. Go to www.signupgenius.com/go/mlkcleanup to sign up to volunteer.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a dramatic rise in COVID cases in Oklahoma and throughout the nation.

Oklahoma has seen over 6,000 new COVID cases in the state on both Thursday and Friday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,438 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths on Friday.

Officials said on Friday that 1,081 Oklahomans are hospitalized with COVID-19, and that 21 of those COVID patients are adolescents.