City of Norman enables restrictions on bars, restaurants, and more

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Mayor Breea Clark has issued new regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

An enhanced restriction on organized community gatherings of no more than 50 people is effective immediately.

The other regulations, which will be effective at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, include:

-A prohibition on dine-in services for restaurants, with no restrictions on drive-through, drive-in, takeout or delivery.

-The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters, and commercial amusement facilities.

The new regulations are in effect through April 3 unless otherwise extended or rescinded by Mayor Clark.