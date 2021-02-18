City of Norman experiencing low water pressure due to harsh weather’s impact on treatment plant

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Areas across Norman are experiencing low water pressure due to the winter storm’s adverse effects on the city’s water treatment plant.

“Crews are working diligently to repair the impacted components and restore water service as quickly as possible,” a City of Norman news release issued Thursday afternoon states.

Water service is being supplied to city residences and businesses through the city’s well field and water towers.

A complete water shut off is not expected at this time, but residents are asked to use water sparingly.

“We are asking all dripping of faucets be discontinued until further notice, instead, open cabinets and use space heaters near pipes,” the news release states.

Community members are also asked to not use appliances that rely on large amounts of water, like dishwashers and washing machines, until normal water service has returned.

Residents are also asked to take shorter showers, turn off the faucet when brushing their teeth, turn sprinklers off and promptly repair household leaks.