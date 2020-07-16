City of Norman hands out free masks to residents, local businesses

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman residents now have the opportunity to get free face masks.

City staff says they received an anonymous donation of 100,000 masks to pass out to residents and local business owners.

Businesses get 100 each, and families can take 10.

“I came to pick up the masks that were donated to us business owners. We really need all the help we can get,” said Cheryl Ponder, the owner of Thunderbird Chapel.

It was a busy day at Norman’s Fire Station One. It’s just one spot they decided to hand out the masks.

“We had a donation for 100,000 masks to be distributed to the public,” said Annahlyse Meyer, Norman’s Chief Communications Officer.

Norman was one of the first cities in our state to pass a masks mandate, and they want residents to be prepared.

“Our goal here really is just to get as much compliance as possible, to make it as easy for people to comply with the mask ordinance as possible,” said Meyer.

The anonymous donation was worth about $60,000.

City staff says it helps them tremendously coming off of a tight budget year.

It’s also aiding local business owners who’ve been struggling through this pandemic.

“It’s awesome! As a small business person, I mean I’m not IBM, I’m not the University of Oklahoma. So for me, these are 25 bucks a pop if you buy them at Sam’s,” said Terence Heckart, who owns Thunder Liquors.

“Having the city provide this for us is just amazing because then we cannot be having to spend quite as much money, which is great for us,” added Sarah Swift, with the Sam Noble Museum.

Others are hoping to protect themselves and their family.

“When you let this thing go on for 2-3 months, this probably won’t do it but it’ll cover me for at least a month or two,” said Norman resident Travis Bosely.

City staff also stress they will not be stopping people who are just walking on the street without a mask. With the new mandate, businesses can ask people to leave if they are not wearing a face covering.

“I’m so glad to have these to hand out to guests who don’t come prepared with a mask and it’s nice to not have to foot the bill myself,” said Ponder.

They will pass out masks until they run out. Masks will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Stations One, Five, Nine, and Eight.

