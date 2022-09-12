Inevitably, wireless mechanical keyboards will die. However, you can harvest the keys to use them again on future custom-built boards.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman will be able to clear out some of their old electronics with a free event this weekend.

The City of Norman will host an Electronics Waste Recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Reaves Park.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Norman residents can drop off old and outdated electronics that can be recycled.

Acceptable electronics include:

Televisions

Printers

Fax machines

Copiers/ scanners

Laptops/ tablets

iPods

MP3 players

Audio and video equipment

PC speakers

Keyboards

VCR/DVD/CD players

Modems and hard drives

Cell phones

Telephones

Computer monitors.

“It is important that we responsibly dispose of electronic waste as many devices contain hazardous chemicals or materials that can pose great safety hazards to people, animals and the environment,” said Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback. “The upcoming event will accept a wide variety of items and we encourage all residents to take advantage of this convenient drive-thru opportunity.”

Event goers should bring proof of residency.

United Electronic Recycling ensures that all personal data is fully wiped during processing.