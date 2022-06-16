NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – June 20-26, 2022 is Pollinator Week nationwide, and the City of Norman is inviting you to help Oklahoma celebrate.

Pollinator Week celebrates and brings awareness to creatures like bees, bats, birds and butterflies that carry pollen from plant to plant to help fertilize and grow them.

The Environmental Services Division of the City of Norman has coordinated with community partners to plan a week of activities to promote this vital effort. Each event is free and open to all.

MONDAY, JUNE 20, 2022

10 a.m. | Prairie Creek Park, 2025 Pendleton Drive: Scott Peake, Oklahoma Monarch Migration Foundation member, will lead a tour of milkweed plantings.

TUESDAY, JUNE 21, 2022

– 6:30 a.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Volunteer event to help weed the library’s gardens in anticipation of another Pollinator Week event at the library on Sunday.

– Noon | Virtual Event: Dr. James Hung, Assistant Professor, Oklahoma Natural Heritage Inventory & Oklahoma Biological Survey, will lead a Webinar entitled, “Fantastic Bees and How to Save Them.” The event will also introduce a bee photography contest led by Dr. Hung whereby participants can share their photos of bees to use for conservation and monitoring efforts. The event will be livestreamed through the city’s website.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22, 2022

6:30 p.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Volunteer event to help weed the library’s gardens in anticipation of another Pollinator Week event at the library on Sunday.

THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022

7 p.m. | Eastwood Park, 1001 S. Ponca Avenue: Sierra Club and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will lead tour of pollinator garden and discuss ways to make landscapes pollinator-friendly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24, 2022

8:45 p.m. | Saxon Park, 3016 36th Avenue SE: Zach DuFran, Moth Team Naturalist, for the Oklahoma Biological Survey, will lead a moth ID walk.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25, 2022

– 10 a.m. | Prairie Creek Park, 2025 Pendleton Drive: Weed and See at the new pollinator/rain garden installed as part of Green Norman Eco Month, and then lend a hand picking up trash!

– 2 p.m. | Saxon Park, 3016 36th Avenue SE: Dr. James Hung of the University of Oklahoma will lead a Bee Walk at Saxon Park.

SUNDAY, JUNE 26, 2022

– 1 p.m. | Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres Street: Amy Buthod, Heritage Botanist for Oklahoma Natural Heritage Inventory, will lead a pollinator tour of the library gardens.

“We are looking forward to a week of fun activities and events that will share great guidance and insight into helping take care of the pollinators that take care of us,” said Michele Loudenback, Environmental and Sustainability Manager at the City of Norman. “We appreciate the support and partnership of all of the agencies that have come together to make this happen.”

If you can’t make the events or want to get a head start on helping Oklahoma’s pollinators, the following flyer shows the best flowers to plant in your garden this summer.

This year’s Pollinator Week theme is “Wings of Life.”