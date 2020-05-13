City of Norman launches “Mask up in May” campaign in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman City Council, the Norman Fire Department and the Norman Police Department are launching a “Mask up in May” campaign this week to encourage Normanites to protect themselves and others from potential exposure to COVID-19.

“The Mask Up in May campaign is meant to be a positive reminder that something as simple as washing our hands and wearing a mask can help save lives,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “I am proud of the many Normanites that have stepped up to help their neighbors in these unusual times. As we continue our progress towards a full reopening, we’re asking that you continue to look out for your neighbors by wearing a facial covering.”

The campaign originally kicked off earlier this week with a video, planned by Dr. Kate Cook, featuring a long list of local community and business leaders including Olympians Bart Conner and Nadia Comaneci, Coaches Barry Switzer and Lincoln Riley, Minority Leader Emily Virgin, Senator Mary Boren, and Representative Jacob Rosencrants sporting masks.

“It’s much easier to stop the spread of infected droplets at the source rather than once they’re spread out in the air. Wearing even a cloth mask will reduce the risk of spreading COVID to those around you. A pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carrier can spread the infection to others before they even realize they themselves are infected. Wearing a mask shows that you care about other people enough to make a small sacrifice,” said Kate Cook, MD, Medical Director Pediatric Hospital Medicine and School Telehealth Norman Regional Health System.

While residents not wearing a mask won’t be issued a citation, Norman Police and Fire departments will be on the lookout\for residents practicing exceptional social distancing to reward. Thanks to donations from Chick-Fil-A, Eskimo Sno and Westwood Aquatics residents caught Masked Up in May and practicing exceptional social distancing in public spaces could receive a free entrée, $2 off a snow cone, or a day at the pool when it opens.

Residents in need of assistance obtaining a mask or facial covering or other assistance can call the local helpline at 211 or visit 211oklahoma.org.