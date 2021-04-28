City of Norman mask mandate in effect until June 1; OU prepares for full return of faculty and staff

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Norman City Council said masks are staying on until the masking ordinance expires June 1.

“The City Council does not have any plans to move the mask mandate early, nor do they have plans to extend it,” said Annahlyse Meyer with the City of Norman. “Especially with the CDC loosening their guidelines. We want to follow the science into [the pandemic] we want to follow the science out of it.”

That means the mask mandate will still be in place when families flock to the Sooner State for graduations next month.

“I’m already experiencing a renewed energy folks are receiving the news positively,” Interim Director of HR at OU Carrie Irwin told News 4.

The University of Oklahoma said its faculty and staff will need to be ready to return to work on campus by August 2.

“At the heart of our university are our students, and we need to be here to support them and provide them resources and nurture them,” said Irwin.

OU said its remote working guidelines are being phased out, while bringing faculty and staff back in.

“May, June, and July will give them three good months hopefully to implement some of those changes,” said Irwin.

Some faculty and staff members could still want to work remotely and there are exceptions for that.

“There may be situations where an employee has a medical condition that may impact their ability to work on campus,” said Irwin. “So we do have an ADA coordinator on campus that will be partnering with those employees to see if that’s an option.”

That request will could also need the stamp of approval from supervisors, deans, and vice presidents.

“We’re partnering with managers and employees alike to craft and map out plans for a return plan that’s going to make sense for the operational needs for the departments and staff that are being impacted by this,” Irwin told News 4.

You can find the updated Remote Work Policy Here and Remote Work Plan here.

