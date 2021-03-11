City of Norman offering rental assistance to residents impacted by COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman is offering a COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program to help community members who lost work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Money provided through the program can be used to cover rental payments for up to three months, according to a city news release.

“The City’s program is targeted to help households that have been directly affected by a significant loss or lapse of earned income directly attributed to the coronavirus pandemic,” the news release states.

Qualifying applicants must be a Norman resident and have an income of 80 percent or below Norman’s Median Family Income, which varies depending on household size. Qualifying incomes are as follows:

$41,650 for a 1 person household

$47,600 for a 2 person household

$53,550 for a 3 person household

$59,500 for a 4 person household

$64,300 for a 5 person household

$69,050 for a 6 person household

$73,800 for a 7 person household

$78,550 for an 8 person household

Individuals who already receive a form of rental assistance, including Section 8, Public Housing, SSVF, or CoC Permanent Supportive Housing, are ineligible for this program, according to the news release.

“However, an adjustment to rental subsidy by these providers is available due to reduction of income,” the news release states.

The city requires that applications be filled out and submitted via email to CDBG.Rent@normanok.gov. Computer access is available at all Pioneer Library System branches in Norman.

Go to the City of Norman website or call (405) 307-7213 to learn more about program qualifications.

Utility assistance is not available at this time. Learn more about City of Norman utility payments or make a payment at www.normanok.gov/pay-city-utility-bill.