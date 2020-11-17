City of Norman opens new skatepark

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Norman can now enjoy the city’s first custom built concrete skate course.

Last weekend, the City of Norman officially opened the Blake Baldwin Skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Andrews Park.

“This skatepark is a wonderful reminder of how our community is made better by our active citizens that aren’t afraid to advocate for the changes and improvements they want to see in their city as Blake Baldwin did,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “His legacy will live on through this state-of-the-art facility and the improved quality of life it will bring to Norman residents. This is a win for Blake and a win for Norman.”

The project includes an enhanced skate park, shade for the amphitheater seating, upgrades to the splash pad, and additional trees.

The new skatepark also includes a beginner/ warm-up area, and expansive plaza area with multiple banks, grind ledges, stairs, rails, pads, and at least one drop-in bowl.

“Today a place for many skaters and bikers has come to fruition with the grand opening of this most amazing new Norman skatepark. Blake would have been so proud to see his dream come true,” said Rhonda Baldwin-Brown, mother of Blake Baldwin. “Thanks to the City of Norman, the Norman Forward initiative and all the hard work of everyone in the Parks and Recreation Department for making this happen. I expect this venue will bring a great deal of enjoyment to skaters of all ages for years to come.”

