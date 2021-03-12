City of Norman reminds Oklahomans of COVID-19 ordinances ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman city officials want to remind residents to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day responsibly by following current COVID-19 regulations as well as local alcohol laws.

With more than 13,000 total cases and 144 total deaths in Norman since the start of the pandemic, residents are reminded of the continued need to protect yourself and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, Governor Kevin Stitt announced the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on state properties, however, the City of Norman’s mask mandate remains in place through June 1.

Norman residents are reminded of the following restrictions and coronavirus precautions:

Masks are required in all public spaces, including bars and restaurants, expect while eating and drinking.

The maximum occupancy for all restaurants, bars and fitness center facilities is 50 percent of the capacity set by the Fire Department.

Employees should be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and should not report to work if they are sick or symptomatic.

Common areas (e.g. restrooms, entryways) and surfaces (e.g. doorknobs, stair railings) should be frequently disinfected, including hourly for the highest traffic areas.

Establishments should follow all applicable sanitation protocols for dishware, cups, and utensils, or use disposable single-serve items.

Patrons should wait for services off premises. If lines are formed, please provide signage and markings to encourage 6 ft. between groups of people.

Reservations and call-ahead models are encouraged.

Limit mixing with people you don’t live with as much as possible.

Consider hosting or attending outdoors celebrations over indoors ones.

If you don’t feel well, stay home.

Additional coronavirus friendly St. Patrick’s Day guidelines can be found on the CDC website.