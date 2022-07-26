NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman revealed the inclusive playground plans for Andrews Park on July 26, coinciding with the commemoration of the 1990 signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We are excited to bring another inclusive design playground to our community that will be accessible and enjoyable to children of all ability levels,” said Cinthya Allen, Chief Diversity & Equity Officer. “Sharing our vision on this incredibly important day in history – a day that underscores the promise of equal opportunity for all – is very special to us. We want Norman residents and visitors to know inclusivity remains a topmost priority.”

City officials say the newly-planned playground will replace outdated and worn equipment of the current playground; it will be equipped with shade structures, mobility devices, ramps, elevated walkways and play features designed for those with vision impairment and other types of disabilities.

Courtesy: City of Norman

“As a community, we are moving past compliance and working to adopt an all-the-time mindset of how we can make neighbors and visitors feel included, welcome and valued,” Allen said.

Work is set to begin on the park in Fall 2022 and will take 4-6 weeks.

Parks & Recreation Director Jason Olsen said inclusive playgrounds will become the standard for Norman’s City Parks.

Olsen also said the first inclusive playground in Ruby Grant Park, completed in 2020, has become a major community attraction.

“Collaborative efforts of the Citizen’s ADA Advisory Committee, Diversity & Equity Office, and Parks board have created new opportunities to identify, address and improve accessibility matters in our parks,” Olsen said.

The project contractor is Playcore dba Gametime, with design by Cunningham Recreation.