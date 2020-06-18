City of Norman seeking high school students interested in learning about local government for council class

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman is seeking high school sophomores, juniors and seniors who are active in their school and community and are interested in learning about local government.

Currently, the city is accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Norman Youth Council Class. In addition to providing a completed application, applicants will need to provide two letters of recommendation from adults familiar with their leadership skills and service to the community. Applications are due by July 31.

Those accepted into the class will serve a term starting in September 2020 through May 2021 and are limited to two terms of service. The Norman Youth Council will meet the second Monday monthly during the school year from approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will have the opportunity to receive briefings from the City of Norman staff about current city programs, tour city facilities and learn more about the city’s daily operations.

Click here to learn more about the Norman Youth Council.