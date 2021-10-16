City of Norman to begin Sidewalk Horizontal Concrete Saw Cutting Project

City of Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman will kickoff its FYE 2022 Sidewalk Horizontal Concrete Saw Cutting Project on Monday.

A city-issued news release describes horizontal saw cutting as a “cost-effective method to smooth small buckles and heaves in sidewalk joints, which are less than 2” in variance.” Areas that cannot be smoothed by horizontal saw cutting will be designated for future repair.

“The objective of this project is to enhance pedestrian pathways and advance fully accessible routes in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Guidelines,” the news release states.

The project will begin at the intersection of 12th Avenue NE and Morren Drive. It will then head east to Cindy Drive and turn back to the opposite side at 12th Avenue NE.

Sidewalks on both sides of 12th Ave NE from Alameda Street to East Rock Creek Road, as well as Lindsey Street, from 24th Avenue NE to 12th Avenue NE, will be repaired.

“There will be no traffic closures and construction will be contained to the sidewalks. This project will have minimal disruption and is expected be complete in 2-3 weeks, weather permitting,” the news release states.

