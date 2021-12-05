City of Norman to celebrate holiday with weekend full of events

A girl is silhouetted against Christmas lights reflected off a pond, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Lenexa, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Families can celebrate the holiday season in style with a weekend full of events centered around Christmas.

The Norman Parks and Recreation Department has its hands full with Santa sightings, tree lightings, a family fun run, and a fireworks show.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, families can head to the Andrews Park Amphitheater to listen to holiday music by local school groups and a visit from Santa. A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m.

Participants will carol from Andrews Park to the Norman Public Library Central for hot cocoa, treats, crafts, and photos with Santa.

Following the tree lighting, there will be an event-filled day on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The fun kicks off with the Ugly Sweater 5K and and one-mile fun run in Ruby Grant Park. The best ugly sweater award will be given in several categories. Registration is $30 or $22, depending on if the runner wants to track their time.

Organizers say the race will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.

To wrap the festive weekend, families are invited to Winterfest at Legacy Park.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, visitors can celebrate with Santa, live music, hot drinks, adult beverages, and yard games. The evening will culminate with a fireworks show over Legacy Park at 7 p.m.

“Norman is a special place to be during this time of year and we are so excited to bring these events

and initiatives to our community,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jason Olsen. “We’re looking

forward to fellowship, fun and lots of holiday cheer!”

To fast track holiday wish lists, the Norman Parks & Recreation Department has installed mailboxes going directly to the North Pole at the Norman Recreation Centers and the Little Axe Community Center.

Children fourth grade and younger are invited to write letters to Santa and drop them at one of the locations between Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Each letter should include first and last name, age, mailing address, and Christmas wish list. Place the letter in a self-addressed, stamped envelope in Santa’s mailbox.