City of Norman to hold Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration with virtual interfaith breakfast and park cleanup

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman will celebrate the powerful life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a virtual interfaith breakfast and cleanup of local parks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 18, and Mayor Breea Clark and the Norman Human Rights Commission is inviting community members to attend the annual Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast honoring Dr. King’s legacy as a trailblazing Civil Rights champion who changed the nation and the world at large.

The Mayor’s Interfaith Breakfast will be held virtually at 9 a.m. on Monday and will be broadcast on the City’s YouTube page, according to a City of Norman news release.

“Reconciliation: Moving Beyond the Past to Create a Better Future…Together” is the theme for this year’s presentation.

“While this treasured event will look different this year, we will continue to honor and celebrate Dr. King’s legacy of community, hope, and reconciliation that is needed now more than ever in our city, state, and nation,” said Mayor Clark. “As always, I am looking forward to hearing from our diverse faith communities, and given that 2021 is the year of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, I am also excited for our keynote speaker, Phil Armstrong, Project Director of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. I invite all residents to join us virtually to hear these messages as we all look forward to a brighter and stronger 2021.”

Leaders from a variety of faiths will offer inspirational commentary and prayers during the event.

“I am very proud that we are able to continue this annual event during these turbulent times,” said Dan Dukes, Human Rights Commission Chair. “It is now, more than ever, that we tune in to reconciliation and togetherness and tune out division and ignorance. Please join us on January 18 to celebrate those that are fighting for social justice through Dr. King’s words and actions.”

Dr. King was the consummate public servant, and the City Parks Department invites residents to serve the greater good by participating in a clean-up event at 2 p.m. on Monday at one of Norman’s more than 60 parks. Supplies and attendance can be secured by signing up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48abae2fa5f5c07-mlkclean or by emailing parks.rec@normanok.gov.

The Norman Parks and Recreation Department will provide supplies.