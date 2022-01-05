City of Norman to host Interfaith Breakfast, Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its annual Interfaith Breakfast and by providing volunteer opportunities at local parks.

Mayor Breea Clark and the Human Rights Commission will host the Annual City of Norman Interfaith Breakfast and MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 17.

The breakfast is open to all community members. It begins at 8 a.m. at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., and will be followed by volunteer opportunities at community parks to further celebrate a Day of Service, according to city officials.

“This is a special day in our city to honor the legacy and contributions of an incredible leader in our nation’s history,” Clark said. “We look forward to an opportunity of fellowship and an opportunity to practice servant leadership in remembrance of Dr. King, right here in the Norman community.”

Cinthya Allen, Norman’s Chief Diversity & Equity Officer, is working with community agencies to help coordinate the event.

“Seeing people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate the hope and freedom Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., represents truly embodies the inclusive community we are committed to building,” Allen said.

Community members who want to join the Interfaith Breakfast can make reservations at normaninterfaithbreakfast2022.eventbrite.com.

“Masks are required to attend and seating is limited to protect social distancing,” a city news release states.

Those who do not attend the Interfaith Breakfast can watch a livestream that will be posted on Clark’s Facebook page, facebook.com/clarkfornorman.

Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/mlkcleanup to sign up to volunteer for Day of Service activities.

City offices will be closed Jan. 17, except for the 12th Avenue Recreation Center, will be holding an Out of School Camp. Call (405) 366-5472 to learn more about the camp.

Sanitation services, including commercial and household trash collection, will be conducted as usual. The compost facility and transfer station will be open traditional business hours.