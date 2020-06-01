City of Norman to observe moment of silence, prayer to honor COVID-19 victims

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman will hold a moment of silence and prayer on Monday to honor those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Mayor Breea Clark will lead the moment of with religious and community leaders live on the City’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at noon Monday. Speakers will deliver messages of comfort for the families of those who have died, for communities in trauma, and for healing of the nation.

“Together, interfaith leaders and mayors across the nation will seek to transcend our divisions and call us to lament, mourn, and honor the dead. One hundred thousand people is equivalent to the entire population of Norman minus the University of Oklahoma. That thought has made this milestone very somber for me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to come together as a community to remember those we have lost and hope for a better future,” said Mayor Clark.

Mayor Clark declared Monday as a Day of Mourning and Lament for all those lost to COVID-19 in the City of Norman and the nation.

The National Day of Mourning and Lament follows a weekend of Muslim, Jewish, and Christian services (including Protestant, Catholic, Evangelical, African American, Hispanic, Asian American, and Native American), all united in a time of lament and mourning for the dead.

“Our prayers for the healing of the nation must acknowledge the brokenness of our democracy and rededicate ourselves to repair the injustices this pandemic has revealed, even as work for the healing of those who are afflicted with the virus. We pray and remember together today for the healing of the nation; and recommit ourselves to the difficult work ahead,” said Mayor Clark.