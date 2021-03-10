City of Norman to unveil Coronavirus Memorial Wall at Reaves Park

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman’s Coronavirus Memorial Wall will open during a commemoration event at Reaves Park.

The Coronavirus Memorial Wall will be commemorated Saturday, March 13, the one-year anniversary of the city’s first coronavirus proclamation, according to a City of Norman news release.

“As a community, we have suffered indescribable amounts of pain and loss. Some have said goodbye to loved ones, others to businesses, jobs, and other opportunities. Universally, we have all lost time, time with family and friends, but also time to live life to the fullest. This memorial was created to provide our community a physical place to mourn, pray, or even just reflect on this past year, but also to think about better days ahead,” said Mayor Breea Clark.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with a moment of silence for the 144 lives lost in Norman to COVID-19.

The wall will be located at the Prairie Peace Path at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave.

Community members can attend virtually or in-person with masks and social distancing in place.

Residents are invited to use the wall as a collective place for mourning and remember friends, family members and community members who died from the pandemic.

“Items left in memory of the victims of the virus will remain in place through July 31,” the news release states.

