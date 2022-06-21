NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The U.S. Department of the Interior today announced Norman will receive $2 million in federal infrastructure funds to improve water use efficiency in the city.

‘Norman Utilities Authority Advanced Metering Infrastructure Implementation Project’ is one of 14 projects in eight western states to receive a WaterSMART grant.

The projects selected are:

Recipient State Title Federal Funding City of Corona CA Advanced Metering Infrastructure Program $2 million Metropolitan Water District of Southern California CA Regional Public Agency Turf Replacement Program $2 million North Kern Water Storage District CA Calloway Canal Lining $2 million City of Rialto CA Advanced Metering Infrastructure Implementation Project $2 million Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency CA Automated Metering Infrastructure Project (Phase 1) $2 million Sutter Mutual Water Company CA Irrigation Efficiency Upgrades and Water Savings SCADA and Automated Water Delivery Systems $1 million City of Greeley CO Greeley AMI Meter Installation Project $2 million North Side Pumping Company ID Pumping Plant Elimination and Canal Abandonment Project $2 million City of Norman/Norman Utilities Authority OK Norman Utilities Authority Advanced Metering Infrastructure Implementation Project $2 million El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 TX Riverside Canal Concrete Lining Project (Phase IV) $1 million Davis & Weber Counties Canal Company UT Canal Enclosure and Solar Energy Project $1.5 million Weber Basin Water Conservancy District UT Upper Willard Canal Lining Project (Phase 8) $2 million Kennewick Irrigation District WA 2022 Canal Lining and Water Conservation Project $2 million Owl Creek Irrigation District WY Owl Creek Irrigation District Water Delivery and Efficiency Improvement Project $2 million

Interior officials say the projects are anticipated to save more than 12 billion gallons of water annually – enough to fill over roughly 880,000 swimming pools – through reductions in residential water use and improvements to increase irrigation efficiency.

The Norman Utilities Authority Advanced Water Metering Project will update the city’s meters, communications networks and software, which wirelessly deliver water usage information and service alerts directly to Norman Utilities Authority.

The advanced water metering technology automatically collects consumption data from water meters and transfers data over a secure network to a central database. The collected data is used for water billing, analyzing water usage trends, providing customers with hourly water usage information, and advanced leak notification.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $8.3 billion for Bureau of Reclamation water infrastructure projects to repair aging water delivery systems, secure dams, complete rural water projects, protect aquatic ecosystems and fulfill Indian Water Rights Settlements.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making a historic investment in drought resilience and water infrastructure to help more families, farmers and Tribes gain access to clean water,” said Assistant Secretary for Water and Science, Tanya Trujillo. “The WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grants will help communities conserve and use water more efficiency, increase the production of hydropower and help us tackle historic drought.”

This round of funding is part of the $160 million in WaterSMART grants provided by the Law in 2022.

“Delivering water more efficiently is key to helping Western communities become more resilient to drought. These community-led projects are an example of how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law supports our work to minimize drought impacts and develop long-term solutions to facilitate water conservation and economic growth,” said Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton. “These grants represent a once in a generation opportunity to meet the long-term adaptation for drought and a changing climate.”

The local governments set to receive funding must complete their project within three years.