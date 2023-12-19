OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC has released the Christmas holiday weekend schedule for services.

The Christmas holiday weekend schedule for City of OKC services is below:

Thursday, Dec. 21 – The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center is closed.

Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25) – No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day will be on Wednesday.

Dec. 27. – Bulky waste pickup not affected.

Day after Christmas Day (Tuesday, Dec. 26) – Trash and recycling pickup as usual.

EMBARK buses, RAPID and the OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. RAPID is fare free.

The Animal Shelter is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed: City offices. Household Hazardous Waste.

Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at http://okc.gov.

For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit http://okc.gov/courts.