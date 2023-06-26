OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City has filed a petition to vacate an arbitration award that would reinstate a former Oklahoma City Police Department sergeant who was fired for misconduct.

Alonzo Fields was fired from the department in August 2021 after being charged with Engaging in Prostitution and Assault and Battery for an incident at the now-closed Studio 132 Massage Therapy back in 2020.

Fields was also accused of abusing his authority as a police officer by attempting to obstruct the investigation into his alleged crimes.

“Mr. Fields admitted to all the allegations of misconduct,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said in a letter issued to the media.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 123 President John George sent a letter in September 2021 to OKCPD Chief Wade Gourley informing him that the FOP decided to grieve Fields’ termination. Gourley sent a letter back to the FOP denying their grievance.

Gourley replied in a letter that Fields met with him prior to the termination and admitted to 10 of the allegations against him.

“Sgt. Fields’ actions demonstrated a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department’s core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department,” Gourley said in the letter.

The FOP requested the matter go before an arbitrator.

In April 2023, the arbitrator awarded Fields reinstatement at the police department as well as back pay for his time on Administrative Leave Without Pay.

Now, the city has asked the court to vacate that award, saying it violates city and state policies since Fields admitted wrongdoing and misconduct.

“The Arbitrator’s award requiring the reinstatement of an officer that committed such intolerable acts and attempted to cover his misdeeds by being deceitful and using publicly funded software for personal use in his attempt to mislead investigators, subjects the public at large to the risk of encountering an officer, protected by his shield and reputation of the department, that is so inclined to violate the very laws, policies, procedures and rules that are put in place to protect the City’s patrons is the epitome of a violation of public policy,” the city’s petition reads.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, both counts against Fields have since been dropped.