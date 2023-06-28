OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to refrain from calling 911 to report illegal fireworks.

According to the City of OKC, 911 phone lines should be kept clear for people experiencing life-threatening emergencies.

“Complaints about fireworks overload 911 phone lines and can keep people experiencing an emergency from quickly connecting with a dispatcher,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley.

However, residents should call if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks start a fire.

Residents can report firework violations in the following ways:

Call: Fireworks Hotline at (405) 297-2222 between June 30 – July 6 (an address is required to report a violation)

Online: okc.gov/action

Email: action.center@okc.gov

City’s mobile app: OKC Connect

Text: (405) 252-1053

The City says it will follow up on complaints.

Officials say it is illegal to purchase, sell or use fireworks within the City of OKC. This includes sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and other frequently used fireworks. The ban applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas near the Oklahoma River.

Violators of firework ordinances can be fined up to $500, have their fireworks taken away and possibly receive a jail sentence.

“Fireworks are a serious safety hazard to people and property and should be left to professional shows,” added Chief Kelley.