OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City will host a special collection for unwanted computers, tires, ammunition and prescription medication from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at State Fair Park.

The drop off site will be on the south side of the fairgrounds, east of the arena. (Enter the fairgrounds from May Avenue at Gate 5 on Gordon Cooper Boulevard.)

The collection is open to Oklahoma City residents only. Recyclers must bring their current City of Oklahoma City water bill stub to prove residency.

Syringes, liquids, inhalers, tire rims, televisions and wheels will not be accepted.

For those who can’t attend the special event, the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility accepts a wide variety of hazardous materials from residents’ homes year-round. The type of products accepted at the facility includes gasoline, automotive fluids, batteries, pesticides, weed killers, swimming pool chemicals and paint-related products.

The facility is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.