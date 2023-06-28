OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents may notice some changes in Oklahoma City’s service schedule for the Independence Day holiday.

Services for Tuesday, July 4:

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day will be Wednesday, July 5. Bulky waste pickup will not be affected.

EMBARK bus will run on its weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar will run until midnight. Fares will be free for both. Customer service will be closed.

The following services will be closed:

City offices

Household Hazardous Waste Center

Animal Welfare

Municipal Court pay window. You can pay online at okc.gov.

Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds will be open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds will be open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit okc.gov.