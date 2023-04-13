OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The community is invited to join Dr. George Henderson for his presentation of the history of human rights in Oklahoma City.

According to the City of OKC, the presentation, hosted by the OKC Human Rights Commission, is open to the public during the Commission’s May meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 a.m. at Ralph Ellison Library, 2000 NE 23rd St.

“We are delighted to host Dr. Henderson, who has shaped and touched countless lives using education as a conduit,” said Dr. Marsha Dempsey Herron, Human Rights Commission Vice Chair. “The education committee is excited to learn more about our city and its evolution to be better informed and more effective in our roles as commissioners.”

Dr. George Henderson. Image courtesy City of OKC.

Officials say Dr. Henderson has been a member of the University of Oklahoma faculty since 1967. He is currently the director of the Advanced Studies Program.

Dr. Henderson also founded OU’s Human Relations program and developed its curriculum in 1969.

Dr. Henderson was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2003 and is known as a civil rights pioneer in higher education. He has received honors all over the country regarding his work.

For more information, reach out to the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at hrc@okc.gov.