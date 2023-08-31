OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s services schedule will look a little different this Labor Day holiday.

According to City of OKC, on Monday, September 4, the schedule of services includes:

  • No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, Sept. 6. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
  • EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular. Free fares for both.
    • Customer service closed.
  • Closed:
    • City offices.
    • Household Hazardous Waste Center.
    • Animal Welfare.
    • Municipal Court pay window.
    • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
      • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
      • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For more information, visit okc.gov.