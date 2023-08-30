OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is providing a Free Landfill Day for residential trash customers.

The City says customers will have the opportunity to get rid of their large junk or landscape debris on Saturday, September 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to officials, customers can drop off their items at the following landfills:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (N.E. 36th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street)

Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Avenue

Oklahoma City Waste Disposal, Inc. – 7600 S.W. 15th Street

Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Boulevard, Spencer, OK

Customers will be required to show a photo ID as well as a current OKC Utilities bill (photocopies will not be accepted), or they can show their bill using the My OKC Utilities app.

Officials say each residential household can bring one load to waste using a passenger vehicle or truck up to one-ton or one trailer up to 16-feet long. Commercial waste haulers are not permitted.

“All regular bulky waste rules apply to Free Landfill Day. Landfills will not accept tires, toxins, electronic waste, appliances containing Freon or other refrigerants, and household hazardous waste, such as car batteries, oil, propane tanks, and pool chemicals.” said the City of OKC.

To learn more, visit okc.gov/utilities.