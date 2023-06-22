OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is providing water-saving tips for residents looking to potentially save money this summer.

“In the summer, we see a spike in calls about high bills,” said Kelsey Whorton, the City’s Water Conservation Specialist. “Many of those bills can be prevented by changing outdoor watering practices or checking for common household leaks.”

Whorton says homeowners usually don’t think about problems regarding their sprinkler system because they are normally scheduled to go off in the morning. That’s why issues like broken sprinkler heads and leaks go unnoticed over the summer.

“High bills are often caused by undetected leaks, or by customers overestimating their lawn’s watering needs,” Whorton added. “Broken sprinkler heads, hidden program start times and long runtimes can all also add to unnecessary overwatering.”

The City of OKC is providing tips on how residents can save water and help avoid a surprising bill. The City also wants to remind customers of the permanent odd-even watering schedule.

Look for leaks

According to officials, many leaks go unnoticed, including running toilets, dripping faucets or pipes leaking under cabinets, in basements or under-house areas.

Take some time every other month to check for any unseen leaks.

Find and fix sprinkler issues

Buy multiple marker flags from a local hardware store. Then, go through each zone of your sprinkler system while it’s running to check for common issues like broken or sunken sprinkler heads, bubbling or excessive water runoff and misdirected spraying toward walls or sidewalks. Mark problem areas and make necessary adjustments and repairs, according to the City.

Know how much water your lawn needs

Common lawn grasses, such as bermudagrass, only need about one inch of water per week during the hottest months of the year.

Watering more deeply and less frequently can help produce a sturdy root system. The City suggests using a rain gauge to test how long it takes to water one inch. Put the gauge on your lawn, then turn on your sprinklers and time how long it takes for a half inch of water to collect in the gauge.

Multiply the time by two. This is the time needed to run that zone of your system each week. Turn off the system entirely if rain is predicted or look for a system controller with an automated weather gauge.

Avoid watering in the daytime

Up to 50% of water used to spray during the day is lost to evaporation. To save water, irrigate early in the morning when it’s still dark and the air temperature is cooler.

Avoid runoff

Water runoff is a big water waster. To avoid it, use the “cycle and soak” method.

Instead of one long sprinkler runtime, cut runtimes in half with two start times to let the water soak into the soil instead of running off the lawn.

Check your pressure

Officials say most residential sprinkler systems work well at pressures around 30 to 45 psi (pounds per square inch). Sprinkler heads with low pressure might not cover the whole area where water is needed.

Sprinkler heads with pressure that is too high may cause the water to mist or fog resulting in the water evaporating before it reaches the grass, which can lead to dry patches. To fix pressure issues, install pressure-regulated heads or call a local irrigation expert for options.

Think about getting a “smart” irrigation controller

Numerous sprinkler controllers provide high-tech options to cut down on water waste. Options include sensors that can automatically modify watering schedules by keeping track of soil-moisture levels or local weather conditions. Many can also be controlled using smartphone apps.

If you need help with your sprinkler system, visit squeezeeverydrop.com for a do-it-yourself sprinkler system check-up guide, how-to videos and more.

The City of OKC also provides free sprinkler checkups for HOA and neighborhood groups who water public entryways and common areas.

For more information, visit okc.gov.