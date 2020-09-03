City of OKC releases Labor Day holiday schedule for city services

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials released a schedule of city services that will be open or closed on Labor Day.
That schedule for Labor Day on this coming Monday is as follows:
- City offices closed.
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day is Wednesday, Sept. 9. Bulky waste pickup not affected. Remember: No bagged trash pickup for bulky waste or regular trash service (except bags inside Big Blue carts). Call (405) 297-2833 if you need an extra trash cart.
- EMBARK bus service on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar service on normal schedule.
- OKC Animal Welfare shelter closed.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
- OKC Parks community centers, gyms, senior centers, community pools and Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center closed. Earlywine Family Aquatic Center open noon to 6 p.m.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Municipal Court pay windows closed.
