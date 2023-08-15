OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents and trail users of Oklahoma City are invited to give feedback on the City’s bike and pedestrian plan.

According to the City of OKC, residents can visit okc.gov/bikewalkokc to view the 137-page draft and proposed updates of the comprehensive plan, bikewalkokc, and submit their input until September 15.

“As OKC grows, it’s important that our plan for cyclists and pedestrians evolves with it,” Transportation Program Planner Justin Henry said. “The plan will guide the long-range construction of our cycling and sidewalk networks and bring a health balance to our transportation system.”

Officials say bikewalkokc has four goals:

Make walking and cycling safer in Oklahoma City.

Increase the number of people walking and cycling for transportation.

Connect neighborhoods to jobs, public transit, commercial districts, schools and parks.

Remove barriers to walking and cycling.

The City says the plan was initially approved in 2018, and OKC has constructed miles of sidewalks, bike lanes and trails based on the plan’s suggestions. Some of the recommended changes include adding ten more neighborhoods for sidewalks, suggesting new trails that go through downtown and improving bike facilities based on new preferred practices.

bikewalkokc is set to be presented to City Council for adoption fall of 2023.

To learn more, visit okc.gov/bikewalkokc.